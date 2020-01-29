Charlotte Area Pet Provider Collects More Than 17,000 Pounds Of Food For Pets In Need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pet Paradise, a pet care provider offering boarding, day camp, grooming and veterinary services at four locations in Charlotte, has collected more than 17,500 pounds of food for dogs and cats who otherwise may go hungry.

“We are grateful to the guests of our Charlotte locations who donated thousands of pounds to feed pets in need in the Queen City,” said Pet Paradise Vice President of Operations Dina Beam. “We partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to distribute food to animal rescue organizations and people who cannot afford food of their own.”

Pet Paradise operates four state-of-the-art pet resorts in Charlotte. Guests of Pet Paradise Charlotte Airport donated 14,000 pounds of pet food, while families at Pet Paradise Mooresville brought in 15,000 pounds. Pet Paradise Lake Norman collected $1,350 pounds and Pet Paradise Matthews customers gave 889 pounds of food.

Pet Paradise offered clients one free night of boarding for at least a 20-pound bag of dog or cat food donated between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. This is the 11th year Pet Paradise has collected dog and cat food to help animals in the Charlotte area.

“One of our goals at Pet Paradise is to help dogs and cats in our community,” said Beam. “With this food drive, the 17,739 pounds of food we collected will help homeless pets and ensure families are not forced to relinquish their animals because they cannot afford dog or cat food.”

Pet Paradise also operates food drives in the other states the companies serves including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.