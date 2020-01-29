CMPD: Electronic Monitoring Suspect Charged With Breaking Into Cars In Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD says a man arrested and charged with stealing a gun earlier this month has been arrested again for breaking into vehicles while on electronic monitoring.

According to police, 20-year-old Khaleid Sanders was arrested on January 23rd and charged with breaking into four unlocked cars in Plaza Midwood. Police say at about 5:15 a.m. officers responded to a break-in on Georgia Avenue near Brook Road in Plaza Midwood, and encountered Sanders, who ran away.

Detectives used Sanders’ electronic monitoring device to locate him again and identify other cars he had broken into. Police say Sanders was already on electronic monitoring for breaking into a vehicle and stealing a gun on January 10th.

Records show Sanders has an extensive criminal history for violations including: assault by pointing a gun, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and weapon-law violations.

Police say they have noticed an increase in car break-ins in Plaza Midwood and are working to address the issue. The community is asked to call 911 if they observe any suspicious behavior and to lock their vehicles.