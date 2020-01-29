Local Leaders Weigh-In on New Efforts to Address Violent Crime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Local leaders are weighing-in on new efforts to address violent crime and the growing number of homicides in Charlotte.

Wednesday, county leaders learned more about a framework to treat the homicides in Charlotte as a “public health crisis.”

County health director Gibbie Harris says that includes taking a data-driver approach.

Last year’s stats show a rate of 10.1 murders per 100,000 people. The numbers also show over 80 percent of the weapons used are guns.

Eight in 10 homicide victims are men. And more than half of the victims, 52 percent, are African-American.

One plan discussed is a “violence interrupter program” that includes getting people living in the community involved.