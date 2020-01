CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are returning to Spartanburg this summer for training camp, WCCB has confirmed. This will be their 25th year at Wofford.

The team’s contract with Wofford expired last year, but The Athletic is reporting the two sides are working on a contract to stay at Wofford until the Panthers new facility is complete.

The Rock Hill facility is expected to be done in 2022.