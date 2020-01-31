Lumberton Couple Wins Cash 5 Jackpot Just Before 70th Wedding Anniversary

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Lumberton couple is having a double celebration after winning $768,862 in the Cash 5 jackpot a week before their 70th wedding anniversary.

“Our wedding anniversary is next week and today is my 90th birthday,” said James after receiving the big check. “I can’t even believe this is real. I just can’t believe it.”

For James and Maxine Hilliker, playing Cash 5 together has become a weekly tradition and is a special part of their morning routine.

“We go to the same store every Tuesday,” said Maxine. “We always play the same numbers. I’ve been playing them for over 22 years in California, Florida and now North Carolina. We use my birthday, my husband’s birthday, and the birthdays of my three sisters. We’ve never won anything big.”

James was reading the newspaper when he found out they had won Monday morning. He didn’t immediately tell his wife so that she would be surprised when they checked their numbers together.

“I always read them out to her,” said James. “I call out the numbers and she writes them down and checks them.”

James maintained their daily routine and the suspense by saying what he normally says when they check the numbers.

“I told her, ‘I think you’re going to like these numbers today,’” said James recalling the moment. Maxine then said, like she always does, ‘You always say that and we only ever match three numbers!’ So I read them out and she looked shocked. Then she told me to read those again. So I read them out again.”

“I told him that I had them all,” said Maxine. “I had every single number.”

The Hillikers claimed their prize in Raleigh Thursday and after Uncle Sam took his portion, they took home $543,970. The couple plans to take a cruise with the some of the extra funds, but aren’t sure about the rest yet.

The Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $250,000, according to the North Carolina State Education Lottery.