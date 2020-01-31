Verizon Wireless Experiencing Widespread Network Outages In North Carolina And Parts Of South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Verizon wireless is working to fix wireless network outages over a large area of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, according to the carrier.

According to Verizon, the outage is related to fiber lines, which are managed by Charter Communications. Verizon Customer Support says Charter is working to address the issues and restore service to the affected areas.

Verizon says customers may not be able to make or receive calls and texts, including 911.

It's been, in and out of service, on my iPhone, for most all morning and now afternoon.#Verizon #NorthCarolina https://t.co/OQuL0bQyYh — Mark Lawson (@mlawson77) January 31, 2020

No timeline has been provided for the fix.