Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen Officially Becomes Free Agent

WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik has the latest on former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen as he officially becomes a free agent.

Four days after the announcement that the Panthers and Greg Olsen had mutually agreed to part ways, it’s “officially” official.

The move appeared on the NFL’s transaction wire on Monday. It means that the veteran tight end is now a free agent and able to sign with another team.

If Olsen chooses to continue his playing career, he won’t have to wait long for suitors.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Olsen will visit with Ron Rivera and the Redskins as well as the Buffalo Bills this week.