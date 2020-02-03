Queen Charlotte Declares An Early Spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s barely been a winter so far this year in Charlotte, but is one still on the way? Discovery Place Nature’s resident groundhog was up early this weekend to make her prediction.

At a special media event held at 7 a.m. on Groundhog Day, Queen Charlotte made it known that she expects the region to roll right into an early arrival of spring.

To make her prediction, Her Royal Highness selected from two different bowls of treats, each representing a different weather fate. This year, Queen Charlotte took her time to choose which bowl she’d settle on, ultimately choosing an early spring without much hesitation.

Check out the Discovery Place Nature blog to learn more about how Queen Charlotte gears up for her big day each year.