Burke County Man Convicted Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend Gets 28 To 35 Years In Prison

The Latest (2/4/2020):

A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 has been sentenced to 28 to 35 years in prison following his conviction for second-degree murder in Burke County Superior Court on Monday.

Jeremy Baldridge, 23, pleaded guilty to killing 18-year-old Caitlyn Truax on June 3rd, 2019. Authorities say Baldridge shot Truax in the head following a dispute, and then call 911 to tell authorities that he wanted to turn himself in.

Baldridge will serve his prison sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Original Story:

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man is in custody after authorities say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend.

On Monday night around 9:30 p.m., Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported stabbing or shooting on McDuffy Road in Connelly Springs.

Arriving officers encountered 22-year-old Jeremy Baldridge walking down McDuffy Road. Deputies say Baldridge was compliant and told them he had just shot his ex girlfriend, 18-year-old Caitlyn Alexis Truax. Baldridge was taken into custody and a pistol was located on the ground.

Baldridge has been charged with Murder and is being held at the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility with no bond.