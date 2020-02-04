Police Asking For Help Identifying Masked Man Who Robbed Belmont Bank

1/3

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is investigating after a masked man robbed a local bank Monday morning.

The robbery happened at about 11:34 a.m. Monday morning, at the BB&T Bank on Hawley Avenue near Wilkinson Boulevard, according to police.

Police say a white man wearing a dark colored jacket, gray pants, eye glasses, a dark colored bowler hat, and a mask entered the bank and handed an employee a note, before telling the employee to give him everything she had.

The suspect then fled the scene in a light silver Nissan Versa or Nissan Sentra. According to authorities, no weapon was used and no one was injured during the incident.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Angela Spataro with the

Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.