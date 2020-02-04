Wilson’s World: Previewing Black History Month Events at the Harvey Gantt Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – February is Black History Month and there are lots of events and exhibits at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture to celebrate. Wilson was at Gantt Center this morning where he was previewing some of the programs, events, exhibits, and shows that will be going on all month long to celebrate black history.

Events include a book signing by Kelly Starling Lyons of her children’s book “The Dream Builder,” theater workshops and performances, Connect with Culture Day festivities, drop in art at the gift shop, classic black cinema, Talk About Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Auditorium with Anthony Patterson, as well as many, many more events celebrating Black History Month. More information on all events can be found at their website gantttcenter.org.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center is celebrating 45 years since its founding (originally the Afro-American Cultural Center).

This building was named in honor of Harvey Bernard Gantt – Charlotte’s first African-American mayor and the the first African-American student admitted to Clemson University!

For more information on the Gantt Center, the Gantt Center Museum Store, all of the events for Black History Month as well as exhibits and events held during the year go to their website at ganttcenter.org

