CMPD Charges Convicted Felon With Drug Trafficking After Weeks Of Surveillance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they made a significant drug bust after weeks of investigation into a 25-year-old convicted felon, who was distributing narcotics in the Charlotte area.

According to the CMPD, 25-year-old Jose Sandoval was arrested on September 20th, 2019, and charged with 11 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, Trafficking in cocaine, Possession with the intent to sale and deliver cocaine, Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, and Possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Police say the investigation began in mid-2019 with multiple operations including undercover narcotics purchases from Sandoval. Detectives served two search warrants at locations on Lawyers Road and Albemarle Road in East Charlotte and seized almost 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 2.5 kilograms of heroin, 17 firearms, a vehicle and money during the searches.

The case is still under investigation and more information will be released as it develops. Anyone with information about this case or any other case can leave that information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.