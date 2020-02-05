Two 16-Year-Old Suspects Charged With Three-Hour Armed Robbery Spree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Detectives have charged two teens for a series of armed robberies they committed in less than three hours last weekend.

According to the CMPD, officers began investigating the circumstances surrounding a car theft at about 6:50 p.m. on January 30th. Investigators say a red Hyundai Elantra with an Ohio license plate was stolen from a parking lot on South Tryon Street near Bethany Brook Lane.

Police say the suspects used a key left inside the unlocked Elantra to steal the car.

On February 2nd, at 6:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of an armed robbery on Ella Jane Lane. Th victim told police that two suspects approached him and his one-year-old daughter while they were waiting for someone in his car. The suspects took the victim’s belongings before running away on foot, according to police.

At about 9:16 p.m., that same night, police say the same suspects robbed a man at gunpoint on Gerren Court as the victim was walking away from his parked car.

Roughly 10 minutes later, officers responded to another reported armed robbery on Margaret Mitchell Court, where the suspects approached three victims sitting in a car and pointed a gun at them before taking the victims’ property and running away.

Fifteen minutes later, officers responded to a fourth robbery on Quercus Cove Court. The victim told police that a red Hyundai Elantra followed him through the apartment complex gate before a suspect got out of the Elantra with a gun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect robbed the victim and fled the scene in the Elantra, with other suspects.

At about 9:45 p.m., officers located the red Hyundai Elantra and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and police pursued the Elantra until the driver hit a median on Sharon Lakes Road. The 16-year-old driver and another 16-year-old were apprehended after trying to run from the car.

Both juvenile suspects were charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The driver was on probation for a 2019 robbery and was also charged with traffic offenses. The suspects were taken to a juvenile detention center.

Detectives are trying to determine if the suspects were involved in any other cases. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.