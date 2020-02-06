CMS Not Dismissing For Severe Weather; Afterschool Activities Cancelled

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say they are not dismissing for severe weather but all afterschool activities have been cancelled.

CMS released the following statement:

“The safety and security of all students and staff is priority for CMS. CMS continually monitors the latest weather conditions and takes all necessary safety precautions at our schools. We are aware of the severe weather impacting Mecklenburg and neighboring counties and are keeping a close watch. CMS feels it is safer for students to remain at school for the entire school day; for this reason, CMS schools will not dismiss early. However, all after-school activities, to include sports, practices and other events as well community use of schools, will be canceled. ASEP, the CMS afterschool program, is operating, today.

CMS’ scheduled midyear graduation will continue as planned this evening. Graduates are encouraged to arrive early. Due to weather conditions, some CMS buses may have a longer commute, and students may be arriving home a little later than usual. We are encouraging our drivers to be extra diligent during severe weather. If there are any changes to these decisions, we will provide an update.

Please continue to monitor weather conditions and take necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.