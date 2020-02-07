Two Suspects Arrested After Couple Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In North Charlotte

The Latest:

Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the murders of Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon.

The CMPD charged 32-year-old Everette Connor and 30-year-old Steven Staples for their involvement in the murders. Connor has been in police custody since January 29th.

Connor is facing the following charges: murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and breaking and entering. has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of First Degree Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Felony Breaking and Entering.

Staples was arrested on February 7th by U.S. Marshals. He is facing the following charges: murder, conspiracy, burglary, kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Staples is also the suspect in a murder that happened in Hickory, North Carolina on January 23rd. You can read more about that investigation HERE.

Original Story (Posted Jan. 14th, 2020):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are still no arrests in a double homicide that happened over the weekend. A Charlotte couple was found shot to death inside their car on Atando Avenue Saturday morning.

35-year-old Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon were killed. Neighbors say they spotted a vehicle down an embankment. When police arrived, they found Shannon and Joseph inside the SUV, dead. Friends and family members returned to the scene Tuesday and placed flowers, balloons and photos near the area where the couple was found.

“He took his lady everywhere he went. He loved her, and I’m pretty sure whatever went on, he tried his best to save her life first. I know he did,” says Steven Sings, a friend of the couple.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday.

A $5,000 reward is offered for information in this case, leading to an arrest. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers.