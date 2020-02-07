Second Suspect Wanted For Hickory Homicide Arrested In Charlotte

1/4 Hickory Murder Suspect 2

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department say the second suspect wanted for the murder of 23-year-old Andres Moscotte has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Charlotte.

Police say Moscotte died from a gunshot wound he received during an altercation at a residence located on 22nd Street NE in Hickory, on January 23rd. Moscotte’s girlfriend told officers that he went outside to talk to a stocky black man wearing dark clothes and a dark mask covering his mouth and nose, according to a news release.

According to Moscotte’s girlfriend, she locked herself in a bathroom for a brief time while at least two men entered the residence, before she went outside and found Moscotte lying in the front yard.

Moscotte’s 2006 Black Mercedes Benz ML 350 was missing from the driveway and was later found wrecked a short distance from the murder scene. Police believe Moscotte was known to the suspects and targeted for a robbery.

On Sunday, January 26th, Jalen Witherspoon turned himself in to authorities and has been served with a warrant for First Degree Murder.

The second suspect, Steven Staples, was taken into custody on February 6th. He has been charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny after breaking and entering, burglary, breaking and entering, and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Staples is also the suspect in a double homicide in Charlotte. Learn more about that investigation HERE.