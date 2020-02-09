POLITICAL WRAP: Democrats Trying to Re-Group for New Hampshire After Chaotic Iowa Caucus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – DNC Chair Tom Perez is urging patience, following a chaotic week for Democrats.

His party’s field of presidential candidates, are trying to re-group, as they prepare for Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire.

All of this coming, after confusion in the Iowa caucuses led to a delay in results, and left two candidates declaring victory.

Click above for more with WCCB Charlotte Political Contributor Mary C. Curtis.