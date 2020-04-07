A Local Theatre Is Holding Virtual Auditions To Keep The Arts Alive Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, NC. — A local theatre is holding virtual auditions to keep the arts alive amid the coronavirus pandemic. Theatre Charlotte is putting on ‘Quarantine: The Musical’.

“You need an outlet. You need a chance to laugh and sing, enjoy a moment,” says Executive Director of Theatre Charlotte Ron Law.

Law says Theatre Charlotte wanted to give people a way to continue to participate in the performing arts, even though shows are canceled. Two weeks ago, they put out an audition call for ‘Quarantine: The Musical’. People submitted videos of them singing or doing a monologue. It was for a chance to win a pass or a walk-on role in a musical.

Thousands of videos started pouring in, and people started donating on the Theatre of Charlotte Facebook page.

Law is grateful for the support. He says so far, people have donated nearly $3,000.

“This is the scariest for me. So to be able to watch some of these videos and laugh at somebody rhyming toilet paper with something else, while singing a Broadway tune it’s fun.”