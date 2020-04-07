Hilton & American Express Offer 1 Million Free Hotel Rooms To Healthcare Workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hilton and American Express are teaming up to offer one million hotel rooms for free, so healthcare workers have a place to rest and recharge. The stays are available from April 13th through the 31st. Hilton’s CEO says they are honored to extend their hospitality at this time. American Express is helping cover the cost of the room donation.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Charlotte reporter Alex Elich