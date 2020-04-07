WANTED: Travis Jones

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Travis Jones who is wanted for disabling his electronic monitor.

Jones, 27, is wanted for Common Law Robbery, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Jones was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. He was last known to be in the area of Statesville Road, near Distribution Center Drive, in north Charlotte on April 7.

According to police, Jones has been described as 5’10” and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Travis Jones, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.