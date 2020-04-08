17-Year-Old Shot And Killed, Northeast Charlotte Homicide Investigation Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte after 17-year-old Qa’dir Avery Alverest was shot and killed Tuesday night, police say.

The incident happened on Heatherbrook Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

According to a news release, officers were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call and upon arrival located the teen, later identified as Alverest, with a gunshot wound outside of a home. Alverest was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide Detectives were canvassing the area to determine if there are any additional witnesses to this incident. Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.