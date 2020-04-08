Small Businesses File $8 Trillion Lawsuit Against Wuhan, China Over Coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A group of small businesses in California are suing Wuhan, China for trillions of dollars. They’re claiming Chinese officials knew they were dealing with a potentially deadly virus since November, didn’t stop it, and even tried to cover it up. The coronavirus has cost entrepreneurs from California to Charlotte millions, if not billions, of dollars. The companies are asking for $8 trillion in damages.

This epsiode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Charlotte Sports Anchor Zach Aldridge