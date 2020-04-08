Wilson’s World: Visiting the SEA LIFE Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary in Iceland and Morris-Jenkins Giving Parents a Break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson’s World Homeschool Edition heads out of the USA to Iceland where he checks in with Audrey Padgett who is the General Manager of SEA LIFE Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary. The SEA LIFE Trust is a registered charity (no. 1175859) working globally to protect the world’s oceans and the amazing marine life that lives within them. Right now the sanctuary is closed due to the coronavirus so they are looking for donations to help the facility during this time. Wilson will be checking back in with Audrey on a later date to learn more about the beluga whale.

Everyone knows Morris-Jenkins as a great choice for Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing Services, but today Wilson shows us a different side of the company. This members of the Morris-Jenkins family wanted to give parents a break during the pandemic. Casey Welch of Morris-Jenkins talked with Wilson about the fun they are having reading books to kids via their Facebook page. You can find the story time reads on their Facebook page HERE. Morris-Jenkins is an essential business and they are open for any of the air conditioning or plumbing problems you may need help with at this time. And they strictly adhere to all of the social distancing practices that are required of them when they visit a customer’s home.

