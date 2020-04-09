Edge On The Clock: Waffle House Waffle Mix Sells Out Online In Four Hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Waffle Houses across the country may be closed right now, but people’s waffle cravings are evidently through the roof. The company put its Waffle House waffle mix for sale online Wednesday, it sold out in four hours! The company says it plans to have the mix restocked by next week.

Plus, Tom Brady says Derek Jeter’s Tampa Bay home has nice furnishings and a good privacy fence, but he says he wishes it was more private.

And, the NBA has plans to return this Sunday with live games, sort of.