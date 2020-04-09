York County Double Murder Victims Identified

YORK COUNTY, S.C. –According to officials, York County detectives are investigating a double murder and suicide that happened off of Yorkdale Road near Rock Hill.

Detectives responded to the location on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, three shooting victims were locate in the home. The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Sharekia Johnson and her son, 5-year-old Paul Johnson, Jr., officials say. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release, the third shooting victim, 41-year-old Paul Johnson, Sr. was taken by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center where he later died of a self-inflicted wound.

The case remains under investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Department and the Coroner’s Office.

Cause and manner of death is pending autopsy and toxicology.

If you should have any further questions, please contact the office during regular office hours at 803-909-8400.