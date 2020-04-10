Nice Start to Weekend, Storms Later

The string of 80º days was nice while it lasted, but we came down hard last night back into the 30s and 40s across the western Carolinas. The High Country even saw some snow late Thursday night into Friday morning. We’ll be even colder waking up on Saturday, with temperatures dipping down into the 30s in the Piedmont and 20s up in the High Country. Highs return closer to 70º Saturday afternoon with plentiful sunshine.

It’s not all good news, however, as strong storms are expected to roll through during the afternoon Sunday into Monday morning. Right now, the main hazards appear to be torrential rain and damaging gusty winds, but a few isolated spin-up tornadoes may form along a line that moves through early Monday. Stay WeatherWise and keep it here at WCCB for the latest forecast.

Note: A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire WCCB Charlotte viewing area through 6 PM today. Outdoor burns are discouraged through Saturday.

Tonight: Cold. Low: 36°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Abundant sunshine. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday Night: Clouds move in. Low: 48°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: AM clouds. PM heavy rain. High: 68°. Wind: SE 5-10.