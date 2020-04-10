Police Say Fatal Shooting Outside Southwest Charlotte Bar Was Justified

The Latest:

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit say the fatal shooting outside The Trap bar in southwest Charlotte in February was justified.

James McKnight, 34, was killed in the shooting. Read the original story below for more details on the shooting.

Original Story (Posted February 16, 2020):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot outside a bar in southwest Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Police were called to The Trap Bar & Billiards on Westinghouse Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. to respond to an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived they found a man shot in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead, a news release stated. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old James John Basil McKnight.

Homicide Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.