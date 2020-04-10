Neighbors Help Surprise Little Girl On Her Birthday

Families continue to celebrate important milestones from a distance and one Charlotte neighborhood came together to surprise a little girl on her birthday.

No pony rides or princesses, but five-year old Patterson had a birthday to remember.

Family, friends and neighbors helped her celebrate with a surprise party on Thursday, while practicing social distancing.

Neighbors decorated the Charlotte cul-da-sac with chalk messages and signs, while Patterson’s mother provided the cupcakes.

Happy Birthday Patterson!