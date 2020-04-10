Wilson’s World: Homeschool With Artist Kayt Hester

Wilson is continuing his homeschool segments with Artist Kayt Hester. She creates intricate images with shreds of hand torn black masking tape. She’s had numerous shows at galleries throughout New Jersey and New York City. Her work was recently used by The Pixies as a background during their live concerts.

And she even created a Wilson masterpiece! See more of her work HERE.

