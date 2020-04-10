Wilson’s World: Homeschool With Charlotte Community Toolbank

Wilson’s World is highlighting the non-profit Charlotte Community Toolbank during his homeschool segments on Rising.

The Charlotte Community ToolBank’s equipment and tools are available to all organizations providing critical services during this crisis. Whether it is first responders who are using pop-up testing sites or organizations issuing food and supplies to families practicing self-isolation. If there are organizations supporting this work in need of equipment call 704-469-5800 or go to www.charlotte.toolbank.org.

