High Winds from Storm Leave Behind Damage Across Charlotte Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Clean-up is underway after powerful storms moved through the Charlotte area early Monday morning.

Thousands of Duke Energy customers are still without power as of Monday night.

Steve Nation’s little dog Lilly is the reason he wasn’t in bed when a tree came crashing into his home.

“I was letting her out, and she wanted to come up and back down, couldn’t make up her mind what to do. Had me out of the bed at that time and about 5:20 the tree fell,” Nation explains.

Despite roof and drywall damage to his home on Fireside Drive in Northeast Mecklenburg County, Nation knows if could have been worse.

“Branch came through the window, and it hit us with a little bit of glass. And I thought that was the only damage that was done, but when I went upstairs, I found up that the ceiling was sitting on the bed, and the rafters were sitting right where I would have been and where my wife would have been,” he says.

A South Charlotte woman wasn’t as fortunate.

She had to be rescued after a tree fell, pinning her inside her apartment on Countryman’s Court.

MEDIC took her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crews worked into the night to restore power, as drivers tried to navigate around issues in Charlotte.

Traffic lights were out along Providence Road, including at the intersection with Highway 51.

In Uptown, a tree fell at Trade and Alexander, near CMPD Headquarters.

Another huge tree fell on an office building on East Morehead Street, just outside Uptown.

“Just the right amount of gust and wet ground… bad combination,” Nation says.