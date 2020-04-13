New Retail Restrictions Are In Effect For All Of North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Governor Roy Cooper’s new executive order aims to tighten social distancing and increase cleanliness standards at grocery stores and other retailers. The order goes into effect Monday at 5 pm and will continue for 30 days.

“This order will limit the number of shoppers at one time and keep them away from each other. So that stores do not become flashpoints for spreading the virus,” says Governor Cooper.

The order mandates that retailers:

-limit capacity to five people per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% of posted occupancy.

-frequently clean and disinfect.

-mark 5 feet distancing for places where shoppers gather, like at checkouts.

Stores like Trader Joe’s and Harris Teeter have already been following most of these guidelines.

Shoppers are taking notice.

“They were just wiping down, all in the frozen aisle, they were wiping down all of the handles, all the glass. I was actually pretty impressed with what they’re doing in there,” says shopper Robert Butts.

The order also encourages retailers to provide hand sanitizer to shoppers, install sneeze guards at checkout, designate certain shopping times for seniors and allow for online ordering.