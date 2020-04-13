PHOTOS: Christians Celebrate Easter Remotely Due To Virus

3/21

A devotee of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" holds a cross as she watches a statue of Jesus pass by in a Pope mobile during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2020. The annual procession, in which pilgrims normally take to the streets, is not allowed this year due to quarantine laws to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, so the Catholic Church is driving the religious icon around the capital for people to see from their homes. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)