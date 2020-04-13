Siri, Where Can I Get Tested For Coronavirus?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Apple is working on a new tool to help everyone find coronavirus testing near them. USA Today reports the tech company launched a portal on its website for medical facilities to register as coronavirus screening locations. Apple will then verify those testing sites, and include them as destination options in Apple Maps.

It’s unclear when this new update will be made available to users.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB Charlotte Anchor and reporter Marvin Beach

WCCB Charlotte reporter Alexandra Elich