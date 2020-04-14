Beach Vacations, Coronavirus Style: Company Proposes Glass Boxes To Contain Vacationers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Italy wants to inch its way toward normalcy using baby steps. And as summer inches closer and closer, one company suggests staying boxed in – literally. A company called Nuova Neon Group has proposed putting 15′ by 15′ Plexiglas boxes on the beaches, to let 2 to 3 people enjoy the sun, while at a social distance.

Plus, a man expecting to get a $1,700 stimulus check got a nice, albeit brief, surprise when he opened his account to find $8.2 million in his account!

And, good news for people who planned to visit northern California this spring. Seven wineries in Sonoma and Napa Valley are offering virtual wine tastings.