Facebook Bans Ads For Hand Sanitizer, Face Masks & Wipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Facebook has banned all ads that promote hand sanitizer, face masks and wipes. It comes after a company used a picture of a California family of five, without their knowledge or consent, to promote a line of face masks. The ad claimed four of the family members died from COVID-19, leaving the youngest son alone. The mother says none of it is true. She’s outraged and doesn’t even know how the company got a hold of the eight-year-old holiday photo.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Charlotte reporter Alexandra Elich