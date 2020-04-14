CMPD Makes Arrest In West Charlotte Homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives say they made an arrest in a west Charlotte homicide investigation. Robert Alverson, 46, has been arrested for the murder of Joshua Cox, according to a news release.

According to CMPD, officers responded near the intersection of Willilyn Lane and Huntwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. on April 8th to assist MEDIC. Upon arrival, a victim, who has been identified as 41-year-old Joshua Leland Cox, was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.