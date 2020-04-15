Albemarle Man Wanted On Arson Charges

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — An Albemarle man is wanted on felony arson charges, according to the Albemarle Police Department. Detectives issued arrest warrants for David Speight, 61, for felony burning certain buildings and felony burning of personal property, according to a news release.

Police say the warrants were issued in reference to fires on Badin Road and NC 24/27 Bypass East. Detectives are still investigating other reported arsons to see if Speight has any connection.

If you have any information on Speight’s whereabouts call 911. If you have any information about the other cases please call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.