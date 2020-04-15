Growing Concern About COVID-19 Outbreaks at Nursing Homes & Long-Term Care Facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s growing concern about COVID-19 outbreaks at local nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Health Departments across our area are working to contain the spread and keep the most vulnerable safe.

“They’re really a priority population,” explains Rowan Co. Public Health Director Nina Oliver.

She says nursing homes are one of the places where social distancing isn’t really an option.

“With these types of particular populations, they can’t do, that’s their home,” Oliver says.

From the beginning, nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been hotspots for coronavirus outbreaks across the country.

Now we’re seeing the numbers start to rise in our area.

In North Carolina, there are four nursing home outbreaks in Mecklenburg County, two each in Rowan and Union Counties, and one each in Burke, Cabarrus, and Cleveland Counties.

And while the state considers two or more cases an outbreak, we’re seeing much higher numbers in some places.