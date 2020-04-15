Honoring Our Heroes: Atrium Health Honors Dr. Katie Borders

SHELBY, N.C. — Atrium Health is honoring Dr. Katie Borders, an OB/GYN at Shelby Women’s Care. Dr. Borders has been working hard to let her patients and others in Cleveland County know how much they care for them. Shelby Women’s Care has created alternative options to in-person visits to help decrease exposure to the virus. Dr. Borders has been providing weekly videos with COVID-19 related information for pregnant patients.

Thank you, Dr. Borders and all of our local healthcare workers for all that you do!