Break Distracted Driving Habits With Our List of N Charlotte Toyota Tips

It’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which means this is the perfect time to stop engaging in all of those bad habits you’ve cultivated behind the wheel. We’re all guilty of it – you take a minute to send a text, put on lipstick, or eat a quick lunch while you’re in the driver’s seat of your N Charlotte Toyota. It may seem innocent enough, but distracted driving is extremely dangerous – 10% of all fatal crashes involve it, and 15% of injury crashes are caused by it.

Do you engage in distracted driving?

However, it’s easier than you think to stop engaging in distracted driving behaviors when you’re behind the wheel and Toyota of N Charlotte is here to help. Check out our list of tips to help you kick your bad habits to the curb today

Tip 1: Get yourself situated before you leave home.

An easy way to bring a halt to distracted driving is to ensure that you’re situated before you leave the driveway. Adjust your seat, fix your mirrors so you can see, find a radio station or playlist, and plug your destination into your navigation if you need directions. This will help you focus on the task at hand when you hit the road.

Tip 2: Pay attention to how you’re interacting with passengers.

Be aware of how you interact with your passengers. Do you turn to talk to them, or look away from the road to see them in the rearview mirror? If so, stop – you’re taking your eyes off the road, and that’s distracted driving. It’s also a good idea to limit (or even ban) passengers in the car with a first-time driver, like your teenager, to help them resist the temptation.

Tip 3: Eat before you get in the driver’s seat.

Sometimes it’s tempting to grab breakfast behind the wheel if you’re in a rush, but this counts as distracted driving. Why? Because you’re taking one or both of your hands off the wheel to do it, and probably your eyes as well. Eat your breakfast before or after your commute and if you absolutely have to snack behind the wheel, make sure it’s nothing messy or complicated.

Tip 4: Do your personal grooming at home.

When you’re in a hurry, it can be tempting to do some of your grooming from the driver’s seat to save time. Putting on makeup, shaving, doing hair, even flossing – we’ve seen it all… and all of it is distracted driving.

Tip 5: Put your phone somewhere out of sight, on silent.

Out of sight, out of mind, right? Turn your phone on silent and put it in your purse or center console before you leave home. This will limit distractions and you won’t be as tempted to use it while behind the wheel. If you absolutely have to make a call or send a message, use the Bluetooth technology found in so many of our N Charlotte Toyotas or have a passenger type and send your text or email for you.

