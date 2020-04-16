Social Media Tries To Help Social-Distancing Businesses Stay Afloat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Instagram is working to help local small businesses right now. The app has a new stickers tool that you can post to your story. It allows your followers / customers to buy gift cards, place orders, and donate money. IG has also added the fundraiser button that takes you to a business’s Facebook page to donate money.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge