Police Say Two Arrested, One Wanted Following Statesville Armed Robbery

1/3 Cashon Tyron Tucker

2/3 Brendan Steele

3/3 Armed Robbery





The Statesville Police Department says two suspects have been arrested and they are searching for a third following an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

Investigators responded to reports of an armed robbery in Statesville at about 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 16th, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Following an investigation, warrants for armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery were obtained for 21-year-old Brendon Steele, 19-year-old Cashon Tucker. Investigators also obtained a warrant for conspiracy to commit armed robbery for a 17-year-old boy.

Authorities say the 17-year-old was located at his residence and taken into custody Thursday night.

During the arrest, investigators discovered a Highpoint 9 mm semi-automatic rifle which was reported stolen from a breaking and entering on Hawthorne Drive in Statesville on April 7th, 2020. Investigators also found an Honor Guard 9mm semi-automatic handgun was which was reported stolen in August 2019 from a breaking and entering at Bullseye Pawn Shop on West Front Street in Statesville.

The 17-year-old will also be charged with possession of stolen firearms.

Brendon Steele was located and arrested at a residence on West Front Street in Statesville. Steele was issued a $150,000 secured bond.

Police are still searching for Cashon Tucker. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.