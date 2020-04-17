Viral Videos: Man Uses Beard as Face Mask & Fake Jeff Goldblum Voices Video of Dog on Skateboard
- A man in New Zealand gets creative in quarantine. He shared a video to TikTok of him using his burly red beard as a face mask. Can you say creepy/gross much?
- An elderly couple boogies down on their front porch during their daughter’s drive-by visit
- A video of a dog following its owner on a skateboard is going viral.
- But, the best part of the clip is comedian Frank Caliendo’s impression of actor Jeff Goldblum. Caliendo shared it on twitter with the caption “Jeff Goldblum rambles as he watches a Rex Chapman skateboarding dog video.”