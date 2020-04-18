App State’s Akeem Davis-Gaither Preparing For NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Akeem Davis-Gaither showed great strength and power his senior season with App State. The linebacker played most of the season on an injured foot that required surgery in March. Prior to that he was still very productive on the field, earning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year honors and an invite to the Senior Bowl.

The boot was removed from Davis-Gaither’s foot this week and he is now working his way back to being 100%. He’s met with almost every NFL team and is projected to be an early Day 2 selection in the NFL Draft.