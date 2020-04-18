Mecklenburg Co. Releases List of COVID-19 Outbreaks at Nursing Homes & Long-Term Care Facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Amid growing pressure, officials in Mecklenburg County have released the location of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

They are:

– Social at Cotswold

– Hunter Woods

– Huntersville Oaks

– Pavillion Health Center

– Autumn Care of Cornelius

– Carrington Place

– The Laurels in Pineville

An outbreak is defined as two or more cases. But some locations are seeing much higher numbers.

Statewide, there are more than 800 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes. 43 people have died. There are 36 outbreaks statewide, with the highest number being in Mecklenburg County.