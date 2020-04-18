Police Investigating Deadly Hit-And-Run Involving Moped, SUV In Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident involving a moped and an SUV in Salisbury Friday night.

Officers responded to an accident on W Horah Street near S West Street Friday night at about 11:37 p.m., according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Arriving officers located 59-year-old Larry Barber, who had been hit head-on by a vehicle while riding his moped on West Horah Street. Witnesses say the vehicle that struck Barber never stopped.

Barber was taken to Novant Health where he died from his injuries just after midnight.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a gold or silver SUV with heavy front end damage and missing the driver side mirror.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.