Boone Police Department’s Active Duty K9 “Kyra” Dies From Medical Condition

BOONE, N.C. — Boone Police Department says their active duty K9 named Kyra has died from a medical condition. Kyra and her partner, Detective James Lyall, worked together since June of 2017 and were assigned to the narcotics division, according to a news release.
Over the last two and a half years they were instrumental in removing drugs from the street in portions of northwestern North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, according to the Boone Police Department.
They directly sized over eight pounds of meth, 13 pounds of marijuana, 3 ounces of cocaine, 46 grams of heroin, and contributed to the arrest of 63 individuals for drug trafficking violations, according to a news release.
“Kyra has served our department, our community and indeed North Carolina well. We are grateful for her contributions and we will miss her. I wish to send my condolences to Detective James Lyall and his family. Most of us have pets that we love. We go to work and see them again when we come home. Since Kyra was James’ partner she spent her whole life with James creating a strong bond between the two. Our hearts go out to James as we know he will greatly miss his partner and friend. I would like to thank all of the officers and agencies that gave of their time on Saturday afternoon to give her a fitting tribute,” said Captain Andy Le Beau
“Kyra was the best single purpose drug detection K9 I’ve ever worked with. Kyra’s ability says a lot about Detective Lyall’s dedication and passion for training. I also want to thank Dr. Johnson, Dr. Chesnutt and their amazing staff at the Animal Hospital of Boone for their love and support over the last six months. Godspeed Kyra and thank you for your service,” said Lieutenant Daniel Duckworth