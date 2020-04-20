Boone Police Department’s Active Duty K9 “Kyra” Dies From Medical Condition

BOONE, N.C. — Boone Police Department says their active duty K9 named Kyra has died from a medical condition. Kyra and her partner, Detective James Lyall, worked together since June of 2017 and were assigned to the narcotics division, according to a news release.

Over the last two and a half years they were instrumental in removing drugs from the street in portions of northwestern North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, according to the Boone Police Department.

They directly sized over eight pounds of meth, 13 pounds of marijuana, 3 ounces of cocaine, 46 grams of heroin, and contributed to the arrest of 63 individuals for drug trafficking violations, according to a news release.