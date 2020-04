CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health has been overwhelmed with the support from the community regarding the fight against COVID-19. Below are some donation highlights for the week of 4/13 – 4/18.

1/5 13-year old Ryan Garner wanted to sew masks for the community. After convincing his mother Melissa, who hadn’t sewn since high school, the mother and son got to work. She bought a new sewing machine and supplies to construct masks they could sell to family and friends. But Ryan didn’t want to keep the money, he wanted to do something to thank first responders and medical staff.

2/5 13-year old Ryan Garner used the money raised and fed teammates in the Emergency Department at Atrium Health Mercy. Melissa says her son has always been a selfless individual, and has always thought of others first, including helping elderly shoppers with their groceries on numerous occasions.

3/5 Feed the Frontlines delivered 50 Haberdish meals to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center on April 16. The meal was a welcomed surprise after a busy day for our surgical division teams.

4/5 Good Friends and Baby Bundles in Charlotte who donated money and supplies to provide resources such as diapers, formula, clothing, baby care products, and books to patients at Myers Park Pediatrics Clinic.

So far, the community has donated the following:

PPE 374,870

Sewn Masks 5,684

Blood Donations 987

Food (meals and snacks) 22,342

For more information please visit https://atriumhealth.org/.