The Charlotte Humane Society’s Annual Pet Palooza Walk Has Been Rerouted To A Virtual Setting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte‘s Annual Pet Palooza Walk will be taking place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pet Palooza REROUTED will be a way for the Charlotte community to not only support the Humane Society of Charlotte via the online fundraising walk but also local small businesses through the online vendor fair.

Virtual activities will be taking place throughout the day on Saturday via the Humane Society of Charlotte’s Facebook page. You can find the timeline for those events below:

10 am: Official Pet Palooza Welcome from WCCB’s Derek James

10:05 am: Walk Kick-Off with Adoptable Dogs

11 am: Kid’s Corner with Humane Education Manager, Shelley, including Live Story Time!

2 pm: Cheers at the Virtual Beer Garden with Brewers at 4001 Yancey

6 pm: Costume Contest Winner Announcement

7 pm: THANK YOU!

You can sign up as a virtual Pet Palooza walker and help fundraise for HSC by visiting https://secure.qgiv.com/event/pepal202/.

If you are unable to attend Pet Palooza REROUTED but still want to help, you can do the following:

Shop the virtual vendor village and support local small businesses.

Donate! No amount is too small. You can donate via text by texting “rerouted” to 50155 or by visiting https://secure.qgiv.com/event/pepal202/donate/.

For more information, please visit https://humanesocietyofcharlotte.org/events-social/pet-palooza-festival-walk-for-the-animals/.

Be sure to follow the Humane Society of Charlotte on all social media platforms @humanecharlotte.